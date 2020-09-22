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Mike Adams - Spiritual Fight
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441 views • September 22, 2020
The crisis America is facing today isn’t merely a “current events” crisis involving riots, arson, attacks on police and extreme censorship of conservatives and Christians. It’s much more than that: It’s actually a spiritual war being waged across this planet, with left-wing demons rising up to try to destroy society, mass murder Christians around the world, silence all voices of reason and burn down human civilization.
Read Full Article Here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-09-15-america-beg-god-for-forgiveness-nation-pray-redemption.html
#mikeadams #healthranger #naturalnews #spirit #spiritualfight #spiritualbattle #spiritualwar #civilwar #economiccollapse #prepper #spiritualpreparedness #globalists #depopulation #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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Read Full Article Here: https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-09-15-america-beg-god-for-forgiveness-nation-pray-redemption.html
#mikeadams #healthranger #naturalnews #spirit #spiritualfight #spiritualbattle #spiritualwar #civilwar #economiccollapse #prepper #spiritualpreparedness #globalists #depopulation #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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