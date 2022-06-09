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Cannabis Vapor Pen Category Trends & Performance
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
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50 views • June 09, 2022

As the second most popular cannabis category behind Flower in the US and the third most popular category in Canada, Vapor Pens have clearly captured the attention of consumers in both countries. 

While these products are far removed from the cannabis plant in its natural form, #VapePens provide consumers with convenience, portability, and the ability to enjoy reliable and repeatable experiences.

These features, along with the increasing sophistication of extraction methods and hardware technologies, have driven the Vapor Pen category to a prominent position in both the US and Canadian adult-use cannabis markets.

In this report, we once again examine the current and past performance of Vapor Pens along with a breakdown by product segment, demographics, pricing, and more.

Episode 969 The #TalkingHedge  dives into Headset’s report on vaping…

#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData...

https://youtu.be/-X4oobAp3uQ

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cannabismarketcannabisupdatecannabisnews
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