Terry vs Ohio shreds your Natural Rights and the Constitution which protects them!
America at War
Published Yesterday

It's beyond time to overturn Terry vs Ohio!


It's INSANE that some badged thugs can claim to be "suspicious" of you so you go into chains! That's a long f*cking way from :

Fourth Amendment
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

Ain't it?
I mean they are YOUR INALIENABLE RIGHTS we are discussing!!!

Have you had enough of the American Stasi yet? Or have they not YET gotten to YOU???

Original Video DeleteLawz :
Action Education & He's NOT Homeless; he's the Silver Fox!

https://youtu.be/3YlXRoW5uiE

