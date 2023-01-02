The US-Japan Alliance Worries the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/645721
Summary：12/31/2022 The CCP’s intention of expansion threatens other countries. America raised the red flag for national security. Japan decided to ally with America and purchase offensive weapons to gain the ability to attack for the first time after WWII. The Chinese Embassy in Tokyo protested without any effect.
