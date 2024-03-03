Lawlessness, Directed-energy Weapons, Human Trafficking, and Non-consensual Human Experimentation in the United States | James Lico (Mirror)

(Note: Some strong language is employed in this video presentation.)



If the playback of this video should fail on the present platform, please refer to the following web-page links in order to view or listen to this video/audio presentation via one or more of my channels on alternative platforms:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/aUrPDyT4zdEP

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9/lawlessness-humantrafficking-and-nonconsensual-human-experimentation-in-us_jameslico:2

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4gz589-lawlessness-human-trafficking-and-non-consensual-human-experimentation-in-u.html

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfM_nDK2Fcg





Original source: https://odysee.com/@jafelco:34/targeted-engineer-talks-of-order:9

Upload date of original source: Saturday, 3 October 2020

Title of original source: Targeted Engineer Talks Of Order Followers, DOJ, FBI JOBS

Presenter: James Lico

Location of presenter (at the time of this recording): Port Orford, Oregon

Channel name of original source: James Lico

Website of James Lico: https://jameslico.com

Channel of James Lico: https://odysee.com/@jafelco:34

Source of thumbnail image for video: https://wallpaperaccess.com/corruption





For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting the aforementioned links and providing positive feedback to the respective content creator. Thank you.





Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





Neo-Remonstrance tags and authorised Neo-Remonstration:

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

@neoremonstrance

neoremonstrance

The Neo-Remonstrance Commences

The Remonstrant Blogspot

Blogger (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/neoremonstrance

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@neoremonstrance:9

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/neoremonstrance

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@neoremonstrance

Gab: https://www.gab.com/neoremonstrance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neoremonstrance

Neo-Remonstrance, Neo-Remonstrant, Neo-Remonstrantism

The Isle of Neo-Remonstratio