Here's How They Will Convince You To Take the COVID Vaccine

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Sources:
Ensuring Uptake of Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2020926
COVID-19 Vaccine Messaging, Part 1
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04460703
Vaccine distribution will be ‘joint venture’ between CDC and Pentagon
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/07/30/coronavirus-vaccine-distribution-388904
AstraZeneca to be exempt from coronavirus vaccine liability claims in most countries
https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-results-vaccine-liability/astrazeneca-to-be-exempt-from-coronavirus-vaccine-liability-claims-in-most-countries-idUKKCN24V2EN
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZC-9FUJwbQ
The Conscious Resistance YT Channel