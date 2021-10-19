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Do You Really Want To Know Who Controls and Runs The World ?
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504 views • October 19, 2021
A collage of soundtrack bytes from various news broadcasts, overlaid with memes & screenshots of ownership of corporations.
It lasted less than 24 hours on YouTube.
Please Donate IF You Can.
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HEK 293 ~ https://www.cbruk.org/what_the_hek
Biden ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0AuR_zx8d4
The White House transcript ~ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/10/07/remarks-by-president-biden-on-the-importance-of-covid-19-vaccine-requirements/
Dorsey ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7ijNBTDUcM
Pfizer CEO "Trust science" but not yet vaccinated himself with his rationalizations ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6O6FqYYImk
Business Roundtable ~ https://www.businessroundtable.org/about-us/members
It lasted less than 24 hours on YouTube.
Please Donate IF You Can.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=W7H982LKTN5QL
HEK 293 ~ https://www.cbruk.org/what_the_hek
Biden ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0AuR_zx8d4
The White House transcript ~ https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/10/07/remarks-by-president-biden-on-the-importance-of-covid-19-vaccine-requirements/
Dorsey ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7ijNBTDUcM
Pfizer CEO "Trust science" but not yet vaccinated himself with his rationalizations ~ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P6O6FqYYImk
Business Roundtable ~ https://www.businessroundtable.org/about-us/members
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