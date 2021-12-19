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Psycho Attention Clowns
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159 views • December 19, 2021
Psycho Attention Clowns is a lyrical exorcism of the demonic 🤡 spirit that plagues our universal community. This dark energy creates toxic chaos and vicious cycles that keep us going round in a crazy circle (🤡look at me!🤡). Play this song loud and call these people out to break the spell. Once they hear it they cannot unhear it. It's time to get off the crazy wheel and put spirituality, righteousness, creativity, soul sovereignty and God/Love Energy back at the forefront and focal point of the universal community's pop culture.
Listen to more music from Ghosthost Vigilante:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2lUcaf59l5X9aO4wQof7le?si=rWOop58pRAqmeimg78NapQ
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ghosthost-vigilante/1403057081
https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/ZidbX
https://instagram.com/ghosthostvigilante?
https://www.facebook.com/ghosthostvigilante/
https://youtube.com/channel/UCgsBy7ViC_fz3PbFLo6ZOwg
Listen to more music from Eric Dubay:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uyuy9penGCOeBkUOAy7ZP
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/eric-dubay/1468733191
https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
Listen to more music from Ghosthost Vigilante:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/2lUcaf59l5X9aO4wQof7le?si=rWOop58pRAqmeimg78NapQ
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ghosthost-vigilante/1403057081
https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/ZidbX
https://instagram.com/ghosthostvigilante?
https://www.facebook.com/ghosthostvigilante/
https://youtube.com/channel/UCgsBy7ViC_fz3PbFLo6ZOwg
Listen to more music from Eric Dubay:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6Uyuy9penGCOeBkUOAy7ZP
https://music.apple.com/us/artist/eric-dubay/1468733191
https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
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