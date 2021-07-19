WARNING FROM GOD TO THE NATIONS

as the nations continue to provoke God causing church and state to deny faith in Jesus, we will see the vengeance of God unfold around the world.



as the nations continue to provoke God causing many to corrupt themselves like days of Noah with covid vaccines, we will see the vengeance of God.

PEOPLE NO LONGER WANT TO HEAR THE TRUTH BECAUSE THE COST OF ACCEPTING IT IS TOO MUCH, SO THE VENGEANCE OF GOD AGAINST SIN IS ALL THAT REMAINS. when ye see things and hear things you never seen and it feels like theirs no hope, call on Jesus to save your soul. If you have taken the ovid vaccines, you will not be in a position to overcome the Prince of this world. Time is up, we either take a stand for faith in Jesus or join the world and lose our soul. Good will increasingly be promoted as evil and evil promoted as good. God will no longer sit back and watch man destroy himself, great tribulation saints are to be save and saved they will be in the hard way.