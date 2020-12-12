© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is A Covid-19 Case?
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • December 12, 2020
Dr Sam starts from scratch and explains what is a Covid-19 case and unravels the web.
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
References:
Dorland’s Pocket Medical Dictionary 24th edition
Case definition: https://sphweb.bumc.bu.edu/otlt/MPH-Modules/PH/Outbreak/Outbreak4.html
WHO Coronavirus disease Q&A: https://web.archive.org/web/20201128175752/https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19
COVID‐19 diagnosis and management: a comprehensive review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7267177/
Cochrane review - Signs and symptoms of Covid-19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses
WHO Case definition of Covid-19: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-Surveillance_Case_Definition-2020.1
NY Times article: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
Clinical Infectious Diseases - Ct greater than 24 low infectivity: https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa638/5842165
Corman-Drosten PCR paper:https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
Corman-Drosten paper retraction request letter: https://cormandrostenreview.com/retraction-request-letter-to-eurosurveillance-editorial-board/
Dr Simon Thorley: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/profile/s-thornley
, Covid Plan B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7mXnWFHi_hdnOIhTIPxBtw
BMJ - Overdiagnosis: https://ebm.bmj.com/content/23/1/1
Covid tests not fit for purpose: https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507937-covid-pcr-test-fail/
Judgement of the Lisbon Court of Appeal (English translation): https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&;sl=pt&tl=en&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dgsi.pt%2Fjtrl.nsf%2F33182fc732316039802565fa00497eec%2F79d6ba338dcbe5e28025861f003e7b30
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Please support my channel ▶https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
References:
Dorland’s Pocket Medical Dictionary 24th edition
Case definition: https://sphweb.bumc.bu.edu/otlt/MPH-Modules/PH/Outbreak/Outbreak4.html
WHO Coronavirus disease Q&A: https://web.archive.org/web/20201128175752/https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/question-and-answers-hub/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19
COVID‐19 diagnosis and management: a comprehensive review: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7267177/
Cochrane review - Signs and symptoms of Covid-19: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013665/full?highlightAbstract=covid%7Cdiagnos%7C19%7Cdiagnosis%7Cdiagnosi%7Cdiagnoses
WHO Case definition of Covid-19: https://www.who.int/publications/i/item/WHO-2019-nCoV-Surveillance_Case_Definition-2020.1
NY Times article: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
Clinical Infectious Diseases - Ct greater than 24 low infectivity: https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciaa638/5842165
Corman-Drosten PCR paper:https://www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
Corman-Drosten paper retraction request letter: https://cormandrostenreview.com/retraction-request-letter-to-eurosurveillance-editorial-board/
Dr Simon Thorley: https://unidirectory.auckland.ac.nz/profile/s-thornley
, Covid Plan B: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7mXnWFHi_hdnOIhTIPxBtw
BMJ - Overdiagnosis: https://ebm.bmj.com/content/23/1/1
Covid tests not fit for purpose: https://www.rt.com/op-ed/507937-covid-pcr-test-fail/
Judgement of the Lisbon Court of Appeal (English translation): https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&;sl=pt&tl=en&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dgsi.pt%2Fjtrl.nsf%2F33182fc732316039802565fa00497eec%2F79d6ba338dcbe5e28025861f003e7b30
Want to see more videos about health? Let me know in the comments below.
Subscribe for new YouTube videos ▶https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Follow me on Odysee (go on you know you want to!) ▶https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Follow me on BrandNew Tube (yes, it has even more stuff!) ▶https://brandnewtube.com/@Drsambailey
ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.