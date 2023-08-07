Create New Account
Hymnals: Once For All - Are You Washed In The Blood?
First Century Gospel Church HQ
Published 16 hours ago

Hymn: ONCE FOR ALL

Author: Philip P. Bliss,  1838–1876

Free from the law, O happy condition,

Jesus has bled and there is remission,
Cursed by the law and bruised by the fall,
Grace hath redeemed us once for all.

Refrain

Once for all, O sinner, receive it,
Once for all, O brother, believe it;
Cling to the cross, the burden will fall,
Christ hath redeemed us once for all.

Now we are free, there’s no condemnation,
Jesus provides a perfect salvation.
Come unto Me, O hear His sweet call,
Come, and He saves us once for all.

Refrain

Children of God, O glorious calling,
Surely His grace will keep us from falling;
Passing from death to life at His call;
Blessèd salvation once for all.

Refrain

*******﻿﻿

Hymn: HAVE YOU BEEN TO JESUS?

Author: Elisha A. Hoffman, 1839–1929

For the cleansing power?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Are you fully trusting in His grace this hour?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Refrain

Are you washed in the blood,
In the soul cleansing blood of the Lamb?
Are your garments spotless?
Are they white as snow?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Are you walking daily
By the Savior’s side?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Do you rest each moment in the Crucified?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Refrain

When the Bridegroom cometh
Will your robes be white?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Will your soul be ready for the mansions bright,
And be washed in the blood of the Lamb?

Refrain

Lay aside the garments
That are stained with sin,
And be washed in the blood of the Lamb;
There’s a fountain flowing for the soul unclean,
O be washed in the blood of the Lamb!

Refrain

Note:

We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with First Century Gospel Church online

* * * *

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtIX6jGpgXqybsVcV-mSwaw

Email: [email protected], Phone: 703-213-9556

