Hymnals: Once For All - Are You Washed In The Blood
Hymn: ONCE FOR ALL
Author: Philip P. Bliss, 1838–1876
Free from the law, O happy condition,
Jesus
has bled and there is remission,
Cursed by the law and bruised by the fall,
Grace hath redeemed us once for all.
Refrain
Once
for all, O sinner, receive it,
Once for all, O brother, believe it;
Cling to the cross, the burden will fall,
Christ hath redeemed us once for all.
Now
we are free, there’s no condemnation,
Jesus provides a perfect salvation.
Come unto Me, O hear His sweet call,
Come, and He saves us once for all.
Refrain
Children
of God, O glorious calling,
Surely His grace will keep us from falling;
Passing from death to life at His call;
Blessèd salvation once for all.
Refrain
*******
Hymn: HAVE YOU BEEN TO JESUS?
Author: Elisha A. Hoffman, 1839–1929
For
the cleansing power?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Are you fully trusting in His grace this hour?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Refrain
Are
you washed in the blood,
In the soul cleansing blood of the Lamb?
Are your garments spotless?
Are they white as snow?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Are
you walking daily
By the Savior’s side?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Do you rest each moment in the Crucified?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Refrain
When
the Bridegroom cometh
Will your robes be white?
Are you washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Will your soul be ready for the mansions bright,
And be washed in the blood of the Lamb?
Refrain
Lay
aside the garments
That are stained with sin,
And be washed in the blood of the Lamb;
There’s a fountain flowing for the soul unclean,
O be washed in the blood of the Lamb!
Refrain
Note:
We pray that GOD’s Holy Spirit will inspire you to worship with your local Church or with First Century Gospel Church online
* * * *
www.FCGCHURCHES.org
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtIX6jGpgXqybsVcV-mSwaw
Email:
[email protected], Phone: 703-213-9556
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.