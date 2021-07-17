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2020 Voter Fraud Compilation Video (just old evidence) [Meant for my FB page to show sheeple]
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50 views • July 17, 2021
2020 Voter Fraud Compilation Video (just old evidence) [Meant for my FB page to show sheeple]
https://rumble.com/vjz6rx-2020-voter-fraud-compilation-video-nothing-new-just-old-evidence.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
2020 Fraud Compilation. My videos from the past months thrown together to show facebook sheeple the facts.
1 Dominion voting machines hacked live in GA senate to prove its not only possible but easy
2 GA election supervisor testimony
3 Boxes of hidden ballots duplicate scanned over and over
4 walkthrough of adjudication process and how easy it is to cheat
5 mathemetician proves the votes as they are registered is impossible
6 Dominion As shady as they come. David knight goes over dominions track record
7 tucker covers fraud and shows duplicated ballots in GA
Hacking Critical Election Infrastructure
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=109687744729574&;id=107055478326134
Apart from weaponizing information and using social to hack hearts and minds, hacking critical election infrastructure is also doable. In 2016, hackers breached databases for election systems in Illinois and Arizona, in the United States. This explains why as part of proactive election security measure, 36 states in the US have deployed Albert Sensors, a cybersecurity detection system that could detect hacking attempts and send alerts to federal and state government agencies. If the United States which parades some of the best cybersecurity brasses and professionals, struggles to ward of cyber-attacks, one wonders the fate of Nigeria where fire-brigade approach is a state policy. Interestingly, I read the Director General of Nigeria's National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Pantami recently saying that the 2019 general elections may be disrupted if adequate information technology security measures were not put in place. Dr. Pantami raised the alarm at the 10th annual conference organised by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Abuja Chapter. He was quoted as saying, ‘’terrorists may disrupt the national elections by hacking into the voter registration database of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’’. Perhaps Nigeria should consider the aforesaid ‘’Sensors’’. We are also are of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saying it will transmit the results of the results of the 2019 general elections from the 119,973 polling units nationwide electronically and in real time through the Nigerian Communications Satellites Limited (NIGCOMSAT’s) satellite. May I remind the INEC and Nigeria’s national security agencies that commercial satellites can be hijacked, or hacked. The Hackers News reports about an incident where a group of Russian hackers, most notably the Turla APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) reportedly hijacked a commercial satellite.
2018 Venezuelan presidential election
www4.cne.gob.ve/ResultadosElecciones2018/index.php
But that is an overstatement, according to a team of 10 independent cybersecurity experts who specialize in voting systems and elections. While the voting machines themselves are not designed to be online, the larger voting systems in many states end up there, putting the voting process at risk.
That team of election security experts say that last summer, they discovered some systems are, in fact, online.
“We found over 35 [voting systems] had been left online and we’re still continuing to find more,” Kevin Skoglund, a senior technical advisor at the election security advocacy group National Election Defense Coalition, told NBC News.
“We kept hearing from election officials that voting machines were never on the internet,” he said. “And we knew that wasn't true. And so we set out to try and find the voting machines to see if we could find them on the internet, and especially the back-end systems that voting machines in the precinct were connecting to to report their results.”
https://goodcitizen2021.wixsite.com/website/free-pages
https://justpaste.it/VoterFraud
Complete Case for Election Fraud Made Here \
https://www.minds.com/blog/view/1177936065974169600?focusedCommentUrn=urn:comment:1177936065974169600:1198885939341197312:1210041198662270976:0:1210059141785731072
https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/manufacturers-who-make-voting-machines-testify-before-congress-76373061694
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/new-warnings-of-hacking-risks-for-voting-systems-connected-to-the-internet-76456005785
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/new-questions-about-voting-machines-as-2020-election-approaches-75392581724
https://donokereke.blogspot.com/2018/09/proliferation-of-weaponized-information.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/venezuelas-guide-to-election-theft-11606684680
https://rumble.com/vjz6rx-2020-voter-fraud-compilation-video-nothing-new-just-old-evidence.html?mref=h35lb&;mc=9nugm
2020 Fraud Compilation. My videos from the past months thrown together to show facebook sheeple the facts.
1 Dominion voting machines hacked live in GA senate to prove its not only possible but easy
2 GA election supervisor testimony
3 Boxes of hidden ballots duplicate scanned over and over
4 walkthrough of adjudication process and how easy it is to cheat
5 mathemetician proves the votes as they are registered is impossible
6 Dominion As shady as they come. David knight goes over dominions track record
7 tucker covers fraud and shows duplicated ballots in GA
Hacking Critical Election Infrastructure
https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=109687744729574&;id=107055478326134
Apart from weaponizing information and using social to hack hearts and minds, hacking critical election infrastructure is also doable. In 2016, hackers breached databases for election systems in Illinois and Arizona, in the United States. This explains why as part of proactive election security measure, 36 states in the US have deployed Albert Sensors, a cybersecurity detection system that could detect hacking attempts and send alerts to federal and state government agencies. If the United States which parades some of the best cybersecurity brasses and professionals, struggles to ward of cyber-attacks, one wonders the fate of Nigeria where fire-brigade approach is a state policy. Interestingly, I read the Director General of Nigeria's National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Pantami recently saying that the 2019 general elections may be disrupted if adequate information technology security measures were not put in place. Dr. Pantami raised the alarm at the 10th annual conference organised by Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), Abuja Chapter. He was quoted as saying, ‘’terrorists may disrupt the national elections by hacking into the voter registration database of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’’. Perhaps Nigeria should consider the aforesaid ‘’Sensors’’. We are also are of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) saying it will transmit the results of the results of the 2019 general elections from the 119,973 polling units nationwide electronically and in real time through the Nigerian Communications Satellites Limited (NIGCOMSAT’s) satellite. May I remind the INEC and Nigeria’s national security agencies that commercial satellites can be hijacked, or hacked. The Hackers News reports about an incident where a group of Russian hackers, most notably the Turla APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) reportedly hijacked a commercial satellite.
2018 Venezuelan presidential election
www4.cne.gob.ve/ResultadosElecciones2018/index.php
But that is an overstatement, according to a team of 10 independent cybersecurity experts who specialize in voting systems and elections. While the voting machines themselves are not designed to be online, the larger voting systems in many states end up there, putting the voting process at risk.
That team of election security experts say that last summer, they discovered some systems are, in fact, online.
“We found over 35 [voting systems] had been left online and we’re still continuing to find more,” Kevin Skoglund, a senior technical advisor at the election security advocacy group National Election Defense Coalition, told NBC News.
“We kept hearing from election officials that voting machines were never on the internet,” he said. “And we knew that wasn't true. And so we set out to try and find the voting machines to see if we could find them on the internet, and especially the back-end systems that voting machines in the precinct were connecting to to report their results.”
https://goodcitizen2021.wixsite.com/website/free-pages
https://justpaste.it/VoterFraud
Complete Case for Election Fraud Made Here \
https://www.minds.com/blog/view/1177936065974169600?focusedCommentUrn=urn:comment:1177936065974169600:1198885939341197312:1210041198662270976:0:1210059141785731072
https://www.nbcnews.com/now/video/manufacturers-who-make-voting-machines-testify-before-congress-76373061694
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/new-warnings-of-hacking-risks-for-voting-systems-connected-to-the-internet-76456005785
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/video/new-questions-about-voting-machines-as-2020-election-approaches-75392581724
https://donokereke.blogspot.com/2018/09/proliferation-of-weaponized-information.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/venezuelas-guide-to-election-theft-11606684680
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