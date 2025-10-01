BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEAR WOLFGANG - REVISITING SANDY HOOK (documentary)
Proforce
Proforce
39 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 4 days ago

DEAR WOLFGANG - REVISITING SANDY HOOK (documentary)


Dear Wolfgang breaks down the Sandy Hook shooting from the eyes of a man dedicated to uncovering the truth after first being fooled by the media's narrative. Wolfgang asks simple questions that to this day have never been answered through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) (https://archive.is/rrp4o) requests. FOIA requests are usually allowed to be made when ANY taxpayer money is spent by any state or federal government agency. (except in the interest of national security)


The film first starts w/ giving a short "official" narrative given by Main Stream Media networks, then systematically breaks down and proves the US media & government has lied to the general population. Wolfgang Halbig asks so many simple questions that can not be answered w/ out also informing the public that Sandy Hook's "massacre" was a False Flag Operation. The absurdity of all the points brought up in this film will make you laugh at times but also churn your stomach to see how evil the US government is.


PLEASE SUPPORT US - WE WILL DONATE 100% TO OUR VETERANS AND CHILDREN IN NEED


https://operation-freedom-3.creator-spring.com/


For our videos search Rumble with: OPFREEDOM


💥💥 Follow us on 💥💥


Brighteon


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/opfreedom


Bitchute


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/


Telegram t.me/OPFREEDOM


CloutHub


https://clouthub.com/OPFreedom


Gab TV


tv.gab.com/channel/opfreedom

Keywords
documentaryhooksandy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy