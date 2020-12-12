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JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Jeff Zucker / JAMES O'KEEFE de PROYECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jeff Zucker
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83 views • December 12, 2020
JAMES O'KEEFE from PROJECT VERITAS #CNNTapes Jeff Zucker Labels Donald Trump "A Bigger Threat To National Security Than Voter Fraud"
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jeff Zucker Etiqueta a Donald Trump "Una Más Grande Amenaza para Seguridad Nacional que Fraude al Votante"
JAMES O'KEEFE de PROJECTO VERDADES #CINTASCNN Jeff Zucker Etiqueta a Donald Trump "Una Más Grande Amenaza para Seguridad Nacional que Fraude al Votante"
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