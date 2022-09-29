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Forget the Blame Game — Nord Stream Sabotage Is About The Great Reset and NOTHING Else
JD Rucker
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275 views • September 29, 2022

The story below by Kit Knightly at Off-Guardian comes out and says what a few have been thinking. And by "a few," I'll admit I'm very disappointed that the conclusion we're coming to is not being embraced by every single alternative or "fringe" media outlet. Whoever pulled the trigger to take out the Nord Stream pipelines did so on orders from the globalist elite cabal to push us even closer to The Great Reset.


This attack does three things on behalf of the globalist elites. The first two are obvious: It solidifies the energy crisis that was already brewing in Europe and thereby western society, and it stokes tensions between NATO and Russia. The third thing it does is not so obvious. This marks the escalation of attacks on energy infrastructure that have already been happening around the world but that have been grossly underreported. That means the powers-that-be are moving on to the next phase of their attacks. By coming out of the shadows and doing something that actually gets reported, they've thrown down the gauntlet. They're coming for us and they're daring us to try to stop them. Here's Kit...


Source: https://americafirstreport.com/forget-the-blame-game-nord-stream-sabotage-is-about-the-great-reset-and-nothing-else/

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the great resetnord streamthe jd rucker show
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