Gaza Siege: Netanyahu Cuts Off Food and Water to Millions of Palestinians

World War 3 opened a Middle East theater on Saturday after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing at least 800 Israelis. It was the worst day for the Jewish nation since the 1973 Yom Kippur War. TruNews will focus our entire program today on the troubling developments in Israel and Palestine.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/9/2023





