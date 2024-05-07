Metal Slug 4 (2002, Arcade)

Metal Slug 4 is a shoot'em up and run-and-gun developed by Noise factory and Korean corporation Mega Enterprises, and published by Playmore (in Japan) and Mega Enterprises (in Korea). It was also released for Neo Geo AES, PC, PS2, Xbox and Wii (for the latter only as part of Metal Slugf Anthology).
