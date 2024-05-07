Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Metal Slug 4 (2002, Arcade)
channel image
FuerstBitmarck
4 Subscribers
17 views
Published Yesterday

Metal Slug 4 is a shoot'em up and run-and-gun developed by Noise factory and Korean corporation Mega Enterprises, and published by Playmore (in Japan) and Mega Enterprises (in Korea). It was also released for Neo Geo AES, PC, PS2, Xbox and Wii (for the latter only as part of Metal Slugf Anthology).

Keywords
shootemupnoise factoryrunngunmega enterprisesplaymore

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket