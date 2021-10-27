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EXPOSED: Moderna's Patents Prove Their Transhumanism Plan with Biotech Karen Kingston
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246 views • October 27, 2021
EXPOSED: Moderna's Patents Prove Their Transhumanism Plan with Biotech Karen Kingston
Biotech analyst Karen Kingston breaks down the patented technology that is inside COVID-19 vaccines.
Learn What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Learn How to Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines?
Find Thousands of Jobs That Will Not Require the COVID-19 Vaccines At: https://redballoon.work/
Find Thousands of Jobs That Will Not Require You to Take the RNA-Modifying-Nano-Technology-And-Graphene-Oxide-Filled COVID-19 Vaccines!!! https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Learn More Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/OXIFresh
Learn More Today At: www.TipTopK9.com
Why Are There Patents for Nanospheres?: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/fe/a6/eb/8f54ba8800d73b/US20120201859A1.pdf
Why Are There Patents for Nanomagnets?: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/d1/d5/03/2cb5028a1e528c/US20120265001A1.pdf
Why Are There Patents for Quantum Dots?: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e6/9d/c3/787a071bfff162/US20120228565A1.pdf
Why Are There Patents for Surface-Modified Semi-Conductive and Metallic Nano-Particles? MEDIA Techno: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e6/9d/c3/787a071bfff162/US20120228565A1.pdf
What Is the Great Reset & the Fourth Industrial Revolution All About?
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Why Is Luciferase In the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? Search the PDF for the word “Luciferase” -
https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
The Truth About “Renting” Religious Leaders
https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” - 1 Timothy 6:10
Biotech analyst Karen Kingston breaks down the patented technology that is inside COVID-19 vaccines.
Learn What Is In the COVID-19 Vaccines? https://timetofreeamerica.com/vaccines-gates/#scroll-content
Learn How to Find Jobs That Don’t Require the COVID-19 Vaccines?
Find Thousands of Jobs That Will Not Require the COVID-19 Vaccines At: https://redballoon.work/
Find Thousands of Jobs That Will Not Require You to Take the RNA-Modifying-Nano-Technology-And-Graphene-Oxide-Filled COVID-19 Vaccines!!! https://timetofreeamerica.com/no-jab-jobs/
Learn More Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com/OXIFresh
Learn More Today At: www.TipTopK9.com
Why Are There Patents for Nanospheres?: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/fe/a6/eb/8f54ba8800d73b/US20120201859A1.pdf
Why Are There Patents for Nanomagnets?: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/d1/d5/03/2cb5028a1e528c/US20120265001A1.pdf
Why Are There Patents for Quantum Dots?: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e6/9d/c3/787a071bfff162/US20120228565A1.pdf
Why Are There Patents for Surface-Modified Semi-Conductive and Metallic Nano-Particles? MEDIA Techno: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/e6/9d/c3/787a071bfff162/US20120228565A1.pdf
What Is the Great Reset & the Fourth Industrial Revolution All About?
https://rumble.com/vld6yh-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-and-genetically-modified-humans.html
Why Is Luciferase In the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Patents? Search the PDF for the word “Luciferase” -
https://www.modernatx.com/sites/default/files/US10703789.pdf
The Truth About “Renting” Religious Leaders
https://timetofreeamerica.com/renting-religious-leaders/#scroll-content
NOTABLE QUOTABLE - “10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.” - 1 Timothy 6:10
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