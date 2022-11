DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA: 17SEP22 - Ukraine SITREP: Day 205 (16/9) - Russian Lines at Risk - Massive Ukrainian Breakthrough NW of Lyman

CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE DEFENSE POLITICS ASIA





00:00 Intro

01:19 Putin warns of escalation in Ukraine

02:39 Russia claim they have 430 aircrafts and 340 helicopters near Ukraine ready for deployment

03:29 1 x Russian Su-25 shot down over Ukraine

03:40 Mykolaiv Front (Fighting reported at Pravdyne)

06:09 Davydiv Brid Front (Russian Shelling reported at Sukhyi Stavok)

07:24 Kryvyi Rih Front

07:56 Zaporizhzhia Line

08:38 Donetsk Front (Fighting reported at Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka)

10:13 Bakhmut Front (Ukraine Mod claim control over Mykolaivka Druha; Fighting reported at Zaitseve, Bakhmut, Soledar)

11:33 Siversk Front (Fighting reported at Spirne)

12:11 Slovyansk Front (Fighting reported at Dibrova, Shchurove, Drobysheve, Yarova, Oleksandrivka, Krymky; Ukrainian MoD claims controls over Svyatohirsk)

16:00 Oskil Front (Rumors at Eastern Kupyansk)

18:06 DPA notes on Russian "volunteer mobilization" and Wagner PMC recruitments at Russian prisons

21:40 Conclusion

This is a summary / SITREP of Day 205's development in the Ukraine-Russia war as we start off the day in the morning (ukraine time) of Day 206 of Russian's "Special Operation" against Ukraine.



You can find more information and the interactive map used in the video on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/Ukraine



