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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1983 - Friday - June 19, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/4Fs9fVZBltw
Susan Rice Says Trump Supporters Belong in the “Trash Heap of History” EPISODE #1983
This is what they think of you. Susan Rice says on MSNBC - Trump's supporters belong in "the trash heap of history" Susan Rice Says Trump Supporters Belong in the “Trash Heap of History” – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/IJpP30qRGxD
GUEST: Bevelyn Beatty was born in New York—but raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although her father was a Muslim, she always knew Jesus as her Lord and Savior. As she puts it, “I have been saved my whole life.” However, she moved by sight—not by faith. After leaving for college she backslid from church, and ultimately God. She candidly shares, “My life had dealt me a hard hand of cards, and rather than trusting in the Lord and giving my struggles to Him, I played my hand.” This decision landed her in jail where she decided she would never go back to a life of sin upon being released. Her life is a testament to the power of God. She’s been ministering for the past 3 years with At The Well Ministries where she is president and a co-founder. https://atwellministries.org/real-woman-empowerment/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1KMp27GY6L9Nqfi21P3ogw
https://www.facebook.com/AtWellMinistries.org/
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