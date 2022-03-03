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Russell Bentley Update Back from 2 Days on the Donetsk Front - Regis Tremblay 030222
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314 views • March 03, 2022
Thanks to Russell Bentley, Regis Tremblay and all the DPR and other's pushing the Ukrainian's back and getting justice. Freedom & Independence.
Regis Tremblay's latest interview with me. I am home after 2 days at the Front. Will be going back again soon. The fighting is heavy but we are advancing every day. Ukraine will soon be liberated.
BIG thanks to Regis for letting me re-post this. Be sure to check out and SUBSCRIBE to his excellent channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi...
Regis Tremblay's latest interview with me. I am home after 2 days at the Front. Will be going back again soon. The fighting is heavy but we are advancing every day. Ukraine will soon be liberated.
BIG thanks to Regis for letting me re-post this. Be sure to check out and SUBSCRIBE to his excellent channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/tremregi...
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