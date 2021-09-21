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Stop Vaccine Police! Law Common to man - greg paul
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20 views • September 21, 2021
Here's greg paul explaining how law "common to man" works and how effective it can be to stop any man or woman from taking away your right as a lawful man and not the fiction created by government or other men.
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