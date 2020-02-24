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Tree Morgies, Pseudo-Clouds, and Fake Airplanes
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78 views • February 24, 2020
I made this video a while back, fully intending to add it to my collection of short expose videos on my youtube channel. Once they blocked my channel I just sat on the video for a while. Normally I wait and add music when I post the video on YT...so that explains why there is no sound.
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