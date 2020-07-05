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Sunday Live (Bigfoot + Ghost + Sphere Universe2 + 38 Gov Doc Leak+ST10 debunked)- OT Chan Live#160
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6 views • July 05, 2020
#CALIFORNIAQUAKE #BIGFOOT #SECURETEAM10 #UFO #UFOs #FRAUD #DEBUNKED #GHOST #APPARITION #GOVLEAK #UFOLEAK
Topics:-
1) Look at a Bigfoot frame capture from a new film
shown on a tv show. my analysis why its a hunter!
2) Look at a new image or series of images from
the famous apparition Ben Hansen captured.
my enhancements / zoomed and slow motion
of movement to confirm it to be a legit transparent
woman in dress. I couldnt debunk it.
3) Cali Quake and recommend a wind up torch radio
solar charger for smartphones combo.
4) A correction to my Sphere Universe using Ether
and radiant energy according to Tesla.
5) Atoms and Mass Atomic number and volume
6) Petrol/Gas/LPG shelf life.. what you need to know
about it.
7) Killer Satellites Chinese and Russians have?
Space Junk when its not junk?
8) Secureteam10 Debunks again.. for latest video neverending...
9) Document Leak of 38 Secret Projects Gov Funding
and why would fraudster Corey Goode be behind Leak? was he the one that leaked the UFO leak of
the century too?
10) End with a quick look at MUFON cases with images or videos over Arizona and California
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) and watch the simple tutorial we made for our chat rooms on how to use it https://youtu.be/LDNvnZATlH0 cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
Topics:-
1) Look at a Bigfoot frame capture from a new film
shown on a tv show. my analysis why its a hunter!
2) Look at a new image or series of images from
the famous apparition Ben Hansen captured.
my enhancements / zoomed and slow motion
of movement to confirm it to be a legit transparent
woman in dress. I couldnt debunk it.
3) Cali Quake and recommend a wind up torch radio
solar charger for smartphones combo.
4) A correction to my Sphere Universe using Ether
and radiant energy according to Tesla.
5) Atoms and Mass Atomic number and volume
6) Petrol/Gas/LPG shelf life.. what you need to know
about it.
7) Killer Satellites Chinese and Russians have?
Space Junk when its not junk?
8) Secureteam10 Debunks again.. for latest video neverending...
9) Document Leak of 38 Secret Projects Gov Funding
and why would fraudster Corey Goode be behind Leak? was he the one that leaked the UFO leak of
the century too?
10) End with a quick look at MUFON cases with images or videos over Arizona and California
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) and watch the simple tutorial we made for our chat rooms on how to use it https://youtu.be/LDNvnZATlH0 cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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