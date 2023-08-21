THE CHILDREN'S BREAD

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Aug 17, 2023
This is an examination of Ephesians 6:12 that you might never have heard before; it deals with deliverance in the end days and time. If you want to make a meaningful change in your life, watch this video to learn how to start your journey toward freedom.
It talks about how the dark, satanic powers have positioned themselves to rule for a while. This will demonstrate how Satan manipulates people's actions and prevents them from carrying out God's purpose by employing evil forces and modern technology to enslave souls.