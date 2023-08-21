THE CHILDREN'S BREAD

Aug 17, 2023
This is an examination of Ephesians 6:12 that you might never have heard before; it deals with deliverance in the end days and time. If you want to make a meaningful change in your life, watch this video to learn how to start your journey toward freedom.
It talks about how the dark, satanic powers have positioned themselves to rule for a while. This will demonstrate how Satan manipulates people's actions and prevents them from carrying out God's purpose by employing evil forces and modern technology to enslave souls.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.