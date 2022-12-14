Create New Account
Thousands waiting to be processed after illegally crossing the Rio Grande
GalacticStorm
Julio Rosas: On the ground in Juarez, MX for @townhallcom
Thousands of people are waiting to be processed after illegally crossing the Rio Grande. They are building fires to keep warm. The scene on the US side of the border reminds me of the Del Rio bridge crisis from last year.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1602831507021651968

Keywords
border crisismigrant invasionjuarezborder updates

