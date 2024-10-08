Kamala Harris and bad leadership? Where is BIDEN? There Goes my Hero!

8 views • 6 months ago

08:05 Everyone in the same bed?

Episode 11 We explore the aspects of poor leadership and what some people will do, including compromising values to maintain power! Speaking of Kamala! We end with a heartfelt story of good people acting as heros!

