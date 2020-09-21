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COVIDIOCRACY
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16 views • September 21, 2020
September 20th, 2020

TheCrowhouse


http://thecrowhouse.com
TheCrowhouse YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
Twitter: @maxigan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Daniel Andrews’ plan for indefinite detention – and more:
https://www.spectator.com.au/2020/09/daniel-andrews-plan-for-indefinite-detention-and-more/

Daniel Andrews is breaking the boundaries:
https://www.spectator.com.au/2020/09/daniel-andrews-is-breaking-the-boundaries/

Dallas Health 'Experts' Believe Face Masks May Be Here To Stay:
https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/health/dallas-health-experts-believe-face-masks-may-be-here-to-stay/2445191/?_osource=SocialFlowFB_DFWBrand&;fbclid=IwAR2TjC2lDsw66SILk9I-yqO3PpybTq7vS8NMKp9H4_u-3Uk2Y-TdOdcbb5Q

Suède, été 2020 (Sweden Needs Help):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUnuJJIFqZ4&;feature=youtu.be

Speaking English May Spread Coronavirus:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisonescalante/2020/09/08/why-speaking-english-may-spread-more-coronavirus-than-other-languages/#509ae9706eea

UK Two-week national lockdown in October proposed:
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-two-week-national-lockdown-in-october-proposed-by-top-scientists-report-12074645?fbclid=IwAR3HhhfzXM0c58Mztrgo8dxeiTLIadLnYtWMr5WGggiVvk2M0V3JDSR0qOs

The LED Mask:
https://cassycheese.com/products/the-led-mask?fbclid=IwAR2rt8LU9qCSkK3P7zVR0Di_13yFYaT3Kz9Z_ILWQVRXx7CHq5exylURa4g

Police subdue Victorian. Father of man stomped on the head by Vic. Police gives interview to 3AW:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFKR0U-rUD8

Australia Runs Out of Rice as Police Invade Farmers Markets:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKM_ABZrplE&;feature=youtu.be

COVID Stickers - Anti-ganda Print Files:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xa6th9n4b7spkd1/AABL5HuuuW0ojclJeGImsa9ua?dl=0

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
childrenmaskvaccinecontrolthecrowhouseco2sovereigntyschoolspsychological operationcoronavirusshotdownspeaking english
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