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Is our Environment Killilng us? By Dr Patrick Price
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17 views • November 08, 2019
Dr Price talks about how to detect environmental chemicals in your body and what to do about it. He also explains how the drug industry is slowly taking over and assisting in removing of natural products worldwide. The Truth is never told by the medical establishment because of going outside the box and being pushed aside by their own peers. Dr Price also, towards the end of this video shares a very important message for ALL of us, please watch until the end.
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