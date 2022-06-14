Aliens (Demonic UFO's) - NWO Lucis Trust - 3 Full Moon Rituals comming up - April, May, and June

Demonic beings will be channeled on the 3 Full Moon Rituals coming up in April, May, and June at Ley Line Power Spots around the world. "Alien" Rituals and Entities explained in detail - great video!



June 14th is World Invocation Day, and occultists around the world were simultaneously channeling demonic entities to assist in bringing about their New World Order. Skip to the 1:35:00 minute mark to learn about the 3 Full Moon Rituals and channeling at vortex power spots. Christian prayers can slow down or reverse their plans - so even though the event has ended, we can still pray and have an effect! Then get ready for the next "Holyday" and pray.



These prayers work - pray them, speak them aloud in agreement (Matt 18-20) together with other Christian brothers and sisters (at least two Christians together), most importantly at the time when evil people are doing their rituals, like with full moon rituals and Holidays (Holy-Days). One puts a thousand to flight, two puts ten thousand to flight, etc.. We pray against the evil spirits that are in people - but we don't pray against people (we don't war in the flesh, but in the spirit).

Visit http://www.getblessedforever.com/Warfare_Prayers.html and scroll down to "Praying Against The New Age And Ascended Masters".