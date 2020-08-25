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6 Health Benefits of Fasting
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153 views • August 25, 2020
Watch this video to learn the 6 major health benefits of fasting! Learn more about fasting and the ketogenic diet here: http://bit.ly/intermittent-fast.
Any individual who is fasting will burn fat stores and produce ketones. Using ketones as a primary energy source also helps the body to cleanse and detoxify more effectively during a fast.
There are many fasting strategies you can try, including intermittent fasting, where you go anywhere from 12 to 36 hours without food. You could also do a 3 to 5 day water fast, or a longer one such as a 7 to 10 day water fast. Whether you are fasting for weight loss, for cancer prevention, or to boost your immune system, the benefits of prolonged fasting are vast.
Incorporating periods of intermittent fasting can help your body become stronger and more resilient and help it to fight against the development of chronic diseases.
Check out our website to learn more: http://bit.ly/intermittent-fast.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Any individual who is fasting will burn fat stores and produce ketones. Using ketones as a primary energy source also helps the body to cleanse and detoxify more effectively during a fast.
There are many fasting strategies you can try, including intermittent fasting, where you go anywhere from 12 to 36 hours without food. You could also do a 3 to 5 day water fast, or a longer one such as a 7 to 10 day water fast. Whether you are fasting for weight loss, for cancer prevention, or to boost your immune system, the benefits of prolonged fasting are vast.
Incorporating periods of intermittent fasting can help your body become stronger and more resilient and help it to fight against the development of chronic diseases.
Check out our website to learn more: http://bit.ly/intermittent-fast.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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