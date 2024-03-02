Create New Account
Israeli Settlers Invaded the Gaza Strip and Started Claiming the Land - as they are Protected by Israeli Occupation Soldiers
Israeli settlers invaded the Gaza Strip and started "claiming the land", they are protected by Israeli occupation soldiers.

Cynthia... there are so many things seen that can't be shown or forgotten. I saw a photo this morning of a Palestinian man, ran over by IDF forces after interrogation. They then ran over him with a bulldozer.  Everything that was once inside his body, was now outside his body. One of the most horrible images that I've seen since this genocidal war on Palestine. Here was the description from the original poster:

The Israeli occupation army kidnapped a Palestinian civilian and after interrogating him they crushed him alive with a military bulldozer. 

◾️Picture was taken on Feb 29 in the afternoon in al-Zeitoun area at the Salah al-Din road near the Star factory, you can still see the zip tie the soldier used to restrain the man during his detention.



israel palestine gaza lebanon west bank

