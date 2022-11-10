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In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
Nov 9, 2022
Noel Fritsch, founder and publisher of National File, joins for a complete
election night 2020 analysis.
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https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1sz9d4-rainbow-republicans-kill-red-wave.html