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New 911 Private Resident Recording - No Airplane
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328 views • September 05, 2021
Footage of 9/11 recorded by a resident, from the roof of his building. He and his peers are trying to figure out what happened. The only people saying there was an airplane are the ones who watched TV before going to the roof. The eye witnesses are arguing there was no airplane.
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