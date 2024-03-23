Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
IRONCLAD | "It's Real, It's Happening" The Hidden Cartel War That's Not In The News
channel image
GalacticStorm
2225 Subscribers
Shop now
90 views
Published 13 hours ago

"It's Real, It's Happening" The Hidden Cartel War That's Not In The News (Part 1) I IRONCLAD


John Nores served as a Game Warden for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for more than 25 years and was a sniper on and led the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), an elite tactical unit targeting cartel drug operations.


He is the author of the book ⁠Hidden War: How Special Operations Game Wardens Are Reclaiming Wildlands From the Drug Cartels⁠ as well as ⁠War in the Woods: Combating the Marijuana Cartels on America’s Public Lands⁠. The 2nd edition of Hidden War is out now. He is the co-host of the Warden’s Watch and the Thin Green Line podcasts 


He first appeared on Change Agents last summer to discuss cartels operating in America’s wild lands, and today, he returns to talk about how they’ve infiltrated all the way into Montana 



He recently testified in the House of Representatives National Resources Committee during their Securing Our Border, Saving Our National Parks oversight hearing to discuss the scope of the cartel infiltration in America: ⁠  


 • Hidden War: Congressional Hearing  ⁠



SPONSORS: 

Change Agents is presented by Montana Knife Company.  Use CODE "CHANGEAGENTS10" for 10% off your first order at ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.montanaknifecompany.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠



Four Branches Bourbon

Please check their story out at ⁠⁠⁠fourbranches.com⁠⁠⁠ and pick up a bottle of their fine bourbon today. Use the code “IRONCLAD10” to get 10% off. 


Keywords
mexican drug cartelschange agentschina influenceandy stumpfironcladdestabilize the us

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket