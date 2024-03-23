IRONCLAD | "It's Real, It's Happening" The Hidden Cartel War That's Not In The News

"It's Real, It's Happening" The Hidden Cartel War That's Not In The News (Part 1) I IRONCLAD





John Nores served as a Game Warden for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for more than 25 years and was a sniper on and led the Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), an elite tactical unit targeting cartel drug operations.





He is the author of the book ⁠Hidden War: How Special Operations Game Wardens Are Reclaiming Wildlands From the Drug Cartels⁠ as well as ⁠War in the Woods: Combating the Marijuana Cartels on America’s Public Lands⁠. The 2nd edition of Hidden War is out now. He is the co-host of the Warden’s Watch and the Thin Green Line podcasts





He first appeared on Change Agents last summer to discuss cartels operating in America’s wild lands, and today, he returns to talk about how they’ve infiltrated all the way into Montana









He recently testified in the House of Representatives National Resources Committee during their Securing Our Border, Saving Our National Parks oversight hearing to discuss the scope of the cartel infiltration in America: ⁠





• Hidden War: Congressional Hearing ⁠









