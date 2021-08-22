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Exclusive - Medical Board Attempts To Strip Doctor Of License Over Informed Vaccine Consent Feb 01, 2021
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73 views • August 22, 2021
The Minnesota Medical Board has targeted Dr. Bob Zajac and is attempting to restrict his medical license from practice entirely due to his support for families choosing their legal vaccine exemption option. What is most surprising is that complaints against Dr. Bob have come not from patients but people who simply disagree with statements about informed consent that Dr. Bob has made in the media.
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