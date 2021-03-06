Questionable #46th Inauguration Ceremony - Strange Editing, Prerecorded, Not Live. WTH?

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Proof this was not a live event, but edited. And WHO is the oriental fellow wearing the communist CCP lapel pen?
If you research the scene you'll find other anomalies. Like the skies on Jan 20th at the Capitol were overcast, not sunny.