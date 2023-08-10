Create New Account
ABC Pushing Climate Change Narrative Over Maui Fires
ABC News is already pushing the CLIMATE CHANGE narrative while interviewing a local Maui KITV meteorologist about the fires.

August 9, 2023

Keywords
climate changemauiclimate hoaxfires

