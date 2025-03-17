Is Germany Becoming Orwell’s 1984?

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.





In his novel "1984" George Orwell described a totalitarian government that controlled all aspects of human existence. “Big Brother is Watching You” was the reality of this government. George Orwell introduced “Newspeak”, a language that was designed to limit the range of thought.





He also defined his concept of “Doublethink”, which is the ability to hold two contradictory beliefs at once and, yet accept both as reality.





In 1984, the Thought Police were tasked with actually controlling what people can even think, let alone what they can say!





The year 1984 has come and gone, but has George Orwell’s “Big Brother” government finally started to arrive? Are many governments in the world today adopting many of the ideas and tactics outlined in George Orwell’s book?





If so, what government or governments are leading the way? Has Germany just put in its own version of "Thought Police"?





Think about this: There is now a German Government initiative to report your family for wrong think





Dr. Thiel quotes Luke 12:53 in the Bible and then goes on to further shine the light of Biblical prophecy on the answers to these '666' matters. Answers from the verses of the Bible that bring prophecy to life.

Read the full article to this video titled 'Is Germany implementing Orwellian ‘1984’ or communist totalitarianism?’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/is-germany-implementing-orwellian-1984-or-communist-totalitarianism/