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Braveheart || Wallace
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55 views • June 13, 2021
Never trust the nobles.
***All of the sounds, footage & in this video belongs to their respective owners, I do not own any of the material. So please support all of the artists by buying copies of their works.
Please be aware that there are SPOILERS. Furthermore, it is advised to watch in as high quality as possible; 1080p is preferable to wear earphones for the whole experience.
Braveheart: Scottish warrior William Wallace leads his countrymen in a rebellion to free his homeland from the tyranny of King Edward I of England.
Directed & Starring Mel Gibson as William Wallace
Written by Randall Wallace (no relation to William)
_____________________________________
Music used in this video:
1. Emanuele Patetta - Death of a Hero (2019 Version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIuely_hs9A&;ab_channel=PremiumMusicHQ
Follow Emanuele here:
soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/emanuele-patetta-301499277
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdv9AYG06nJYmKP91hNMGQQ
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emxnuele01
___________________________________
2. Kyon Grey & Aesura - From Within
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJkM0QnozXo&;ab_channel=PremiumMusicHQPremiumMusicHQVerified
Follow Kyon Grey here:
spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5eMAiGaEtxsKtomGWoaxWC
soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/kyongrey
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx_mEjLMvV74JzqUMmb5jkQ
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kyongreymusic
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kyon_grey/
Aesura:
spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2PKIarJqEXuYNdfnnFX7LH
soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/aesuramusic
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfDFbygVSSTkeDnY7SMebEg
bandcamp: https://aesura.bandcamp.com/
_____________________________________
3. VG Dragon - Eternal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVklA-pytj0&;ab_channel=PremiumMusicHQPremiumMusicHQVerified
MORE INFO:
buy original track on:
bandcamp: https://vgdragonofficial.bandcamp.com/album/arrival
amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Arrival-VG-Dragon/dp/B08CXL3PPX
google play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/theme/promotion_gpm_shutdown_ctp
VG Dragon:
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VGDragonOfficial/
soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/vg-dragon
official site: https://www.vgdragonofficial.com/
twitter: https://twitter.com/VG_Dragon
spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/07CGfH3sYUYMLfrzT6oI1G
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8PBJSjt3XD0JLsvsmPICw
apple music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/vg-dragon/1473678908
_______________________________________
Software: Da Vinci Resolve 17 & Lenovo C7 Legion
_______________________________________
#braveheart #williamwallace #fanedit
_______________________________________
If you want to help me in my creative endeavours,
or donate by Paypal: paypal.me/bertbrosnan
_______________________________________
"Wallace" is dedicated to Zurik 23M https://www.youtube.com/user/Zurik23M23
_______________________________________
Comment & subscribe to support the channel!
Contact the creator directly for any issues, questions, credits, etc: [email protected]
Check out our Irish short and feature lengths films on this channel. In a ten year period, I was involved in dozens of filmmaking projects as an actor, producer, director and writer. Our films have played internationally at festivals, cinema and TV. Soon, our whole back catalogue will be available on this channel. Make sure to subscribe for more content.
SOCIAL LINKS:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bertiebrosnan
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Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/bertiebrosnan
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bertiebrosnan
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/bertietv
YouTube Subscription: https://www.youtube.com/user/85Bertie/?sub_confirmation=1
***All of the sounds, footage & in this video belongs to their respective owners, I do not own any of the material. So please support all of the artists by buying copies of their works.
Please be aware that there are SPOILERS. Furthermore, it is advised to watch in as high quality as possible; 1080p is preferable to wear earphones for the whole experience.
Braveheart: Scottish warrior William Wallace leads his countrymen in a rebellion to free his homeland from the tyranny of King Edward I of England.
Directed & Starring Mel Gibson as William Wallace
Written by Randall Wallace (no relation to William)
_____________________________________
Music used in this video:
1. Emanuele Patetta - Death of a Hero (2019 Version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIuely_hs9A&;ab_channel=PremiumMusicHQ
Follow Emanuele here:
soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/emanuele-patetta-301499277
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdv9AYG06nJYmKP91hNMGQQ
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/emxnuele01
___________________________________
2. Kyon Grey & Aesura - From Within
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJkM0QnozXo&;ab_channel=PremiumMusicHQPremiumMusicHQVerified
Follow Kyon Grey here:
spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5eMAiGaEtxsKtomGWoaxWC
soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/kyongrey
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx_mEjLMvV74JzqUMmb5jkQ
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kyongreymusic
instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kyon_grey/
Aesura:
spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2PKIarJqEXuYNdfnnFX7LH
soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/aesuramusic
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfDFbygVSSTkeDnY7SMebEg
bandcamp: https://aesura.bandcamp.com/
_____________________________________
3. VG Dragon - Eternal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JVklA-pytj0&;ab_channel=PremiumMusicHQPremiumMusicHQVerified
MORE INFO:
buy original track on:
bandcamp: https://vgdragonofficial.bandcamp.com/album/arrival
amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Arrival-VG-Dragon/dp/B08CXL3PPX
google play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/theme/promotion_gpm_shutdown_ctp
VG Dragon:
facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VGDragonOfficial/
soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/vg-dragon
official site: https://www.vgdragonofficial.com/
twitter: https://twitter.com/VG_Dragon
spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/07CGfH3sYUYMLfrzT6oI1G
youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa8PBJSjt3XD0JLsvsmPICw
apple music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/vg-dragon/1473678908
_______________________________________
Software: Da Vinci Resolve 17 & Lenovo C7 Legion
_______________________________________
#braveheart #williamwallace #fanedit
_______________________________________
If you want to help me in my creative endeavours,
or donate by Paypal: paypal.me/bertbrosnan
_______________________________________
"Wallace" is dedicated to Zurik 23M https://www.youtube.com/user/Zurik23M23
_______________________________________
Comment & subscribe to support the channel!
Contact the creator directly for any issues, questions, credits, etc: [email protected]
Check out our Irish short and feature lengths films on this channel. In a ten year period, I was involved in dozens of filmmaking projects as an actor, producer, director and writer. Our films have played internationally at festivals, cinema and TV. Soon, our whole back catalogue will be available on this channel. Make sure to subscribe for more content.
SOCIAL LINKS:
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bertiebrosnan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bertietv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrosnanBertie
Minds: https://www.minds.com/bartbros/
Gab: https://gab.com/BertieTV
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@bertiebrosnan:0
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eEcgC4yjOytH/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/bertiebrosnan
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bertiebrosnan
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/bertietv
YouTube Subscription: https://www.youtube.com/user/85Bertie/?sub_confirmation=1
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