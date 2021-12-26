‘’SAFE & EFFECTIVE’’ - The greatest lie ever told.

Australian Professor and vaccine developer Nikolai Petrovsky:



‘’Because I'm passionate about vaccines—you know, obviously, it's hard when I have to say—as a vaccine developer, I am not fully confident about what's happened over the last 18 months. I am not the only vaccine developer in the world who is extremely uncomfortable right now ...



We have a situation where we have some very new technologies, in their infancy, and that is the mRNA vaccines, which are the only ones you are being forced to have to remain in employment ...



I can't tell you wether there will be a side effect in 10 years from the mRNA vaccine or there won't be, no one can ... In truth, no scientist can, so if they can't, how can they mandate something which has that level of uncertainty around it?