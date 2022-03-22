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The Trans Takeover of Women's Sports
Objective: Health
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50 views • March 22, 2022
This past weekend, transgender Lia Thomas won the NCAA title in the women's 500-yard freestyle swim, the first transgender athlete to do so. It marks a turning point when a number of people "realised politically correct monsters who don’t give a damn about anything other than advancing a hard left ideology are perilously close to wiping out women’s sport for good," to quote Dan Wootton.

Seeing Lia on the first place platform, towering over the second and third place competitors, one is struck by a very simple truth - this isn't fair. Biological men, with their myriad physical advantages, should not be able to compete against women for women's athletic titles. Women are losing championships, scholarships and in some cases, getting injured, as they're forced to compete against men.

If this continues, many are saying this will be the end of women's sports. Why would any athletic team not replace all biological female athletes with biological men if it meant securing a win? And with more and more trans-women being allowed to enter women's sports, how is a biological woman supposed to compete?

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about the controversial topic of trans-women in women's sports.

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
Keywords
womens sportsncaa titlefreestyle swimtransgender ideologymma sports
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