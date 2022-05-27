© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bill Gates Talks About the Virus | Patriot Streetfighter
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • May 27, 2022
Bill Gates CAUGHT talking about viruses and their impact on the world.
Scott Mckay discusses and looks over multiple instances of doom prophets talking about instances of viral events happening on earth. Almost all of these instances have happened and gone exactly how they spoke about it. What is the next pandemic?
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/3MWYnzx
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Scott Mckay discusses and looks over multiple instances of doom prophets talking about instances of viral events happening on earth. Almost all of these instances have happened and gone exactly how they spoke about it. What is the next pandemic?
To see this full episode of Patriot Streetfighter and more at: https://bit.ly/3MWYnzx
Full Episodes of Patriot Streetfighter at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.