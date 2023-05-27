Glenn CALLS OUT those FAILING to prosecute Biden Crime Family

Glenn Beck





May 26, 2023





‘I’m tired of feeling alone,’ Glenn says. Where are all the American prosecutors and attorneys willing to charge the Biden Crime Family — and ESPECIALLY Hunter Biden — for alleged crimes committed? In this clip, Glenn CALLS OUT those failing to take a stand for equal and blind justice. And especially since America’s prosecutors won’t, Glenn encourages YOU to take constitutional action in this battle TODAY: ‘Flood the office lines, flood social media, [but] do NOT make threats. This is a constitution battle…and we MUST take it to the court system.’





Watch Glenn tackle this topic during a recent BlazeTV special, 'The Reckoning: The Biden Crime Family.' It's available now on BlazeTV.com and at the link below:

• THE RECKONING: Bi... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANW_3waJIZE&t=3541s





