What is Satanism?

The word "Satan" שָׂטָן (pronounced SUH-TAWN) comes from Hebrew meaning "adversary" or "opposer". Hollywood variants of satanism are depicted as wearing robes, sacrificing animals in the woods. These depictions are put in place to deter one from its true meaning. Satanism is an outlook on the world. They do not worship an anthropomorphic being with a pitchfork and horns. Satanism consists of various, interconnected groups of followers from around the world.At its core, this religion suggests that knowledge of the human psyche and knowledge of the laws of the universe should be occulted and kept by a small number of humans. They are the "center of the universe". Selfishness is the highest goal. They are concerned only with the physical. I'm gonna be dead in 50 years, why does it matter?" "its a dog eat dog world out there" is the apathetic mindset they try to mold humanity with. These groups have been preserving knowledge of human behavior and laws of the universe for thousands of years.

Moral relativism is the ideology that humans can decide what is right or wrong based on their preferences. Social darwinism, which is based on the theory of evolution that suggests only the "fittest" animals will survive, is applied to the human domain. Eugenics comes from the greek adjective (pronounced yoo-gunayz) ) meaning "well-born". which derives from the greek adj "εὖ, pronounced "you" meaning "good" and the greek noun γένος(pronounced genos) meaning "race, stock". rule Eugenics is a social belief that supports encouraging more sexual reproduction among people who have traits and characteristics that its supporters find desirable, while also promoting lower rates of sexual reproduction and sterilization for those who have traits and characteristics that are considered undesirable. Because man is god and decides what is right and wrong, and whose genes are fittest rule, have every right to enslave and decide who lives and dies. Musicians King Diamond and Sammy David Jr are satanists. These 4 tenets make a satanic sandwich.

The pentagram on the upper left represents the 5 elements, earth, air, fire, water, and spirit raised to the highest position placing it above the other elements. This pentagram is in its original form, it represents balance and shows a comprehension of ones spiritual nature.

The inverted pentagram on the lower right is the sigil of the church of satan.



"In Satanism, the pentagram is also used, but since Satanism represents the carnal instincts of man, or the opposite of spiritual nature, the pentagram is inverted to perfectly accommodate the head of the goat - its horns, thrusting upwards in defiance; the other three points inverted, or the trinity denied" - Anton Lavey, The Satanic Bible P78

Their symbol is the oppositional force to the trinity, which consists of our thoughts emotions and actions that the dark occult aims to suppress.