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All Workers Of The Hospital Leave Their Jobs-Soon Unvaccinated Will No Longer Be Paid By The State
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561 views • September 10, 2021
❗️🛑❗️ All workers of the Hospital North of Marseille leave their jobs en bloc, including the emergency room and firefighters.
Protests, demonstrations and mass strikes in France, because from September 15th onwards the unvaccinated will no longer be paid by the State.
You won't see this on the news ❗️🛑❗️
Protests, demonstrations and mass strikes in France, because from September 15th onwards the unvaccinated will no longer be paid by the State.
You won't see this on the news ❗️🛑❗️
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