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W.H.O. IS TO BLAME? | THE HIGHWIRE
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191 views • October 09, 2021
Fauci & Becerra Get Ripped A New One; Bombshell W.H.O. Exposé Through The Lens of A Pandemic; More U.S. Health Officials Jump Ship
IT'S THE FAUCI HOSPITAL PROTOCOL AND THE VAXXINES THAT ARE MAIMING AND KILLING...
#WhoIsLyingToYou #HindSight2020 #Fauci #HughHewitt #RandPaul #XavierBecerra #NIH #DHHS #NIAID #NaturalImmunity #NaturallyAcquiredImmunity #WHO #Timewarp #SoumyaSwaminathan #GlobalVaccineSafetySummit #VaccineSafety #VaccineSideEffects #Proof #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW236
IT'S THE FAUCI HOSPITAL PROTOCOL AND THE VAXXINES THAT ARE MAIMING AND KILLING...
#WhoIsLyingToYou #HindSight2020 #Fauci #HughHewitt #RandPaul #XavierBecerra #NIH #DHHS #NIAID #NaturalImmunity #NaturallyAcquiredImmunity #WHO #Timewarp #SoumyaSwaminathan #GlobalVaccineSafetySummit #VaccineSafety #VaccineSideEffects #Proof #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW236
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