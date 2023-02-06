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02/02/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 75: Through his observation and checking, an American police officer said our protest is legal and peaceful
02/02/2023 对邪恶说不 第75天：通过观察和确认，一个美国警察表示：我们的游行是合法和平的