02/02/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 75: Through his observation and checking, an American police officer said our protest is legal and peaceful
02/02/2023 对邪恶说不 第75天：通过观察和确认，一个美国警察表示：我们的游行是合法和平的
