© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberal Media SAVAGES Biden’s IRS Plan To Force Banks to Track Americans
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • October 16, 2021
Leah Barkoukis from Townhall reports, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended the Biden administration’s plan to have banks report accounts to the IRS with $600 or more, claiming it’s meant to target the ultra wealthy to uncover “tax fraud and cheating.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.