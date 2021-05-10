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Culture War Tide Quietly Shifts In Our Favor
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20 views • May 10, 2021
Message for Reps:
Take a leaf out of Ron DeSantis' book and regulate the private companies of social media to enforce free speech. They cannot be allowed to have this level of control over the political discourse.
Where to find your Reps:
https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
Take a leaf out of Ron DeSantis' book and regulate the private companies of social media to enforce free speech. They cannot be allowed to have this level of control over the political discourse.
Where to find your Reps:
https://www.congress.gov/state-legislature-websites
Where to find me:
https://linktr.ee/heraclius610
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/heraclius610
My gaming channels:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8p2ehUxSElFQ/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Heraclius610Gaming:e
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